Rapper Hurricane Chris Indicted On Murder Charges

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Hurricane Chris has been indicted on murder charges by a grand jury session in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Hurricane Chris, real name, Christopher Jerron Dooley, was indicted on second-degree murder charges in connection with the June 19 death of Danzeria Ferris Jr., 32.

According to The Shreveport Times, Ferris was shot at a Texaco station at Hearne at Hollywood avenues several times. He later died in the hospital. The rapper also is charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes Sedan, which was allegedly used during the incident.

