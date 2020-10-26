Rapper Hurricane Chris Indicted On Murder Charges

Rapper Hurricane Chris has been indicted on murder charges by a grand jury session in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Hurricane Chris, real name, Christopher Jerron Dooley, was indicted on second-degree murder charges in connection with the June 19 death of Danzeria Ferris Jr., 32.

According to The Shreveport Times, Ferris was shot at a Texaco station at Hearne at Hollywood avenues several times. He later died in the hospital. The rapper also is charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes Sedan, which was allegedly used during the incident.

At first, cops thought Hurricane Chris shot Ferris thinking he was attempting to steal his vehicle, but police said in a news release that:

“Investigators were able to secure video footage of the incident that detectives believe showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense,” authorities said in a news release.

Hurricane Chris is best known for his song “A Bay Bay,” released in 2007. His last album was released in 2009.