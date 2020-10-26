Prophylaxis to COVID-19 by AFO-202 ß-Glucan Food Supplement From Japan

Article content continued

Prophylactic potentials of AFO-202 Beta glucan food supplement to help combat COVID-19 and its complications by balancing of Blood Glucose, Lipid and Coagulation systems published in peer reviewed journals, recommending clinical trials in COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 virus damages blood vessels, causing clot or thrombus formation resulting in stroke and disruption of the body’s blood clotting system, leading to organ damage and death. Metabolic and immune dysregulation leads to higher mortality in diabetes patients. The AFO-202 derived Nichi-Glucan has potentials to alleviate the cytokine storm, minimize coagulation disruption, and prevent complications of Covid-19 by balancing blood glucose & cholesterol, according to the authors, who have earlier published its immune enhancement and modulation capabilities to help tackle Covid-19 (https://doi.org/10.3389/fimmu.2020.01548). Pilot studies in Diabetic and Dyslipidemic individuals from south Asian population also have been reported (https://doi.org/10.1155/2012/895370).

Unique advantages: Research of Prof. Noboru Fujii on poly-thermo tolerant fungi lead to the successful culture of Aureobasidium PullulansandMr. Takashi Onaka (President, Sophy Inc) accomplished its industrial scale GMP production in Kochi, Japan, which was approved by Japanese health ministry as a food additive and in the market since 1996. Among several ß-Glucans produced by extraction and purification methods from sources like yeast-cell wall, Shiitake mushroom, Oats, Algae etc, Nichi Glucan is unique, being secreted as an exo-polysaccharideby AFO-202,possessing a distinct structure, water solubility, high purity, functionality and molecular weight of 30,000. Safety has been confirmed by genotoxicity, repeated and long-term administration tests. Recently, a new strain, N-163 secreted product, having advantageous characteristics to contribute to human health is undergoing studies. Nichi Glucan is available in Japan (www.nichiglucan.com) and in India (https://www.amazon.in/dp/B08DFDX2HQ), exported worldwide by GN Corporation.

Disclaimer: Nichi-Glucan is a food supplement, free from 25 most common allergens. It’s not a drug or curative/therapeutic agent.

