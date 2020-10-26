Profile of Maddie Stone, who leads Google's Project Zero team that studies and neuters actively exploited Android malware (Lily Hay Newman/Wired)

Lily Hay Newman / Wired:
Profile of Maddie Stone, who leads Google’s Project Zero team that studies and neuters actively exploited Android malware — The Project Zero reverse engineer shuts down some of the world’s most dangerous exploits,mdash;along with antiquated hacker stereotypes. — EVEN WITH A knee injury, Maddie Stone is formidable.
Lily Hay Newman / Wired: