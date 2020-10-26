Profile of Maddie Stone, who leads Google's Project Zero team that studies and neuters actively exploited Android malware (Lily Hay Newman/Wired)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Lily Hay Newman / Wired:

Profile of Maddie Stone, who leads Google’s Project Zero team that studies and neuters actively exploited Android malware  —  The Project Zero reverse engineer shuts down some of the world’s most dangerous exploits,mdash;along with antiquated hacker stereotypes.  —  EVEN WITH A knee injury, Maddie Stone is formidable.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR