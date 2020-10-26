Pro-Trump caravan attendees claim DeAndre Hopkins flipped them off in traffic

Donald Trump supporters are claiming that Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins flipped them off in traffic ahead of his game Sunday night against the Seahawks.

The Trump supporters were driving around “in a caravan of hundreds of vehicles circling Valley highways as a parade of sorts,” per the Arizona Republic. Some attendees in that caravan posted photos on social media of what appears to be Hopkins giving them two middle fingers.

Hopkins has been outspoken about racism, and has increased his efforts this season. Hopkins joined Deshaun Watson this offseason in signing a petition to remove references to slave owner John C. Calhoun at Clemson University. Hopkins is also wearing Denmark Vesey on the back of his helmet, a reference to an African American leader in the fight against slavery in Hopkins’ home state of South Carolina.

The Cardinals did not comment on the matter.

According to the Arizona Republic, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said it “did not have a record of a traffic stop involving Hopkins.” However, it did say it “would comment Monday on the legality of the caravans, where hundreds of vehicles often drive below the speed limit on highways.”

Hopkins finished Sunday night’s game against the Seahawks with 10 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.