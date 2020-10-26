Prince Harry Talks About ‘Unconscious Bias’ And What Meeting Meghan Markle Has Taught Him About It!

Prince Harry is well aware that most people have an unconscious bias and he is determined to teach others about it. After all, he’s had to learn a lot about that by walking in his American, mixed-race wife’s shoes!

Prince Harry may have left behind his royal title and responsibilities but that is not to say that he is done using his influence for good.

That being said, during a virtual chat with activist Patrick Hutchinson for GQ, Harry discussed unconscious bias and what he’s learned about it by walking in Meghan Markle’s shoes.

As you might know, back in June, Hutchinson went viral online for attending a Black Lives Matter protest in London and carrying a white counter protestor to safety after the man got injured.

Now, one insider shared via ET that ‘The Duke was honored to have been able to speak to Patrick. Patrick’s clearly a man with great integrity and passion, and it was really great to be able to shine a light on the work he is doing to make a difference to his community.’

And since they are both dads, the two men talked about making this world a better place for their kids as well as unconscious bias.

‘You can’t point fingers when it comes to unconscious bias, but once you realize or you feel a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on you to go out and educate yourself because ignorance is no longer an excuse,’ Harry argued.

He went on to mention that, ever since meeting Meghan, who is of mixed race, he’s had a realization: ‘Having the upbringing and education I had, I had no idea what it was, I had no idea it existed. It took me many, many years to realize it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes.’

Harry is also the dad of a 1 year old son named Archie Harrison and he noted that many of his decisions and choices when it comes to the current social justice movement have been motivated by the toddler.

‘Being a dad myself the whole point in life, I guess, is for me, is to try to leave the world in a better place than you found it,’ Harry told the other man.

