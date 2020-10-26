Pregnant Sadie Robertson Was Hospitalized for Coronavirus

Sadie Robertson is on the mend after testing positive for COVID-19 amid her pregnancy.

Calling her experience “one of the most challenging things,” the Duck Dynasty star revealed on Oct. 26 that she was recently hospitalized after becoming “very sick” with the virus.

“I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild,” Sadie, 23, captioned an Instagram selfie taken in the hospital. “I’ve definitely struggled through this one!”

The reality TV personality, who in early October announced she and husband Christian Huff are expecting their first child together, said, “thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well.”

Sadie also confirmed she is no longer being treated in the hospital and has “just about fully recovered.” Through her health battle, the mom-to-be told her almost 4 million followers that she’s “learned a lot” after being “challenged in a lot of new ways.”