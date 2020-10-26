Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski to Keep Baby’s Gender a Secret

Instagram

Showing off her growing belly in a series of photos for a magazine feature, the ‘Gone Girl’ actress claims that she is embracing the changes she is experiencing physically and emotionally.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant.

The “Gone Girl” star shares the baby news in the opening lines of a new essay for Vogue.com, revealing she and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, won’t be going public with their child’s gender.

“When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’ ” she begins. “We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”

“Everyone laughs at this,” she continues. “There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who – rather than what – is growing inside my belly.”

“Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled.”

The mother-to-be, who shows off her growing belly in a series of photos for the article, is instead focusing on the changes she’s experiencing physically and emotionally, and embracing it all as it happens.

“I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms,” Ratajkowski explains.

“I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control. I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

The child will be Ratajkowski’s first with Bear-McClard, whom she wed in 2018.