Photos: Kiara Advani looks chic as she flaunts an all-black look

Kiara Advani shot to fame last year post the release of Kabir Singh and since then the actress has been getting great offers. Kiara’s last film Good Newwz and web show Guilty, both were received well by the audience as well as the critics. Now, the actress is all set to be seen with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb. The film will be released digitally on November 9, 2020. The song Burj Khalifa from the film has created a stir among the audience and the masses look eager to catch this one soon.



Kiara was clicked earlier today as she stepped out looking pretty in an all-black look for a work meeting. Kiara wore a pair of jet black denims and a black T-shirt tied up at her waist. She made heads turn as she walked into the building. Check out the latest pictures of the diva below…