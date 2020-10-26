OnePlus announces new Nord N10 5G, N100 coming to North America

OnePlus announced two new Nord smartphones making their way to North America.
The company outlined its new devices as bringing the fast and smooth OnePlus experience to a more affordable price point. Given how much people liked the first OnePlus Nord that arrived earlier this year, it’s no surprise that the company is expanding the line with new phones in more countries.
To start, there are two new Nord phones on the way: the N10 5G and N100. The Nord N10 5G will be the more expensive of the two phones, boasting a 6.49-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, ‘Warp Charge,’ a quad-camera set up and more.
The N10 5G runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 chipset, has a 4,300mAh battery and uses the company’s proprietary Warp Charge 30T, which debuted on the OnePlus 7T. Warp Charge 30T could charge up the 7T’s 3,800mAh battery in less than an hour. While we don’t know how quickly it’ll work on the N10 5G, it’s safe to say Warp Charge will be impressively fast on this device. It also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to 512GB.
As for cameras, the N10 5G will sport a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 119-degree ultra-wide lens and dedicated macro and monochrome lenses. Around front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
OnePlus’ other new phone, the Nord N100, is all about big displays and batteries for a small price. It’s got a 6.52-inch display, dual stereo speakers and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.
On the performance end, the N100 has a Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that users can expand with an SD card. For cameras, the Nord N100 has a 13-megapixel main camera, a ‘bokeh lens’ for generating portrait photos and a macro lens.
Both phones come with Oxygen OS 10.5 installed, which is a bit of shame considering how excellent the company’s new Oxygen OS 11 is. Hopefully both devices will see an update to the new software in the near future.
Further, the Nord N10 5G and N100 will launch in Europe first and come to North America at a later date. OnePlus shared the U.K. starting prices for both phones, listed below. North American pricing and availability will come at a “future date.”
- OnePlus Nord N10 5G: Comes in Midnight Ice, pricing starts at £329 (about $563.14 CAD)
- OnePlus Nord N100: Comes in Midnight Frost, pricing starts at £179 (about $306.39 CAD)