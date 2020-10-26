Odell Beckham Jr. to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly told Josina Anderson via text that he has torn his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

The Browns receiver was injured after trying to tackle Bengals’ Darius Phillips during an interception return. Beckham was taken to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game, with the team fearing that he may have a season-ending injury, which, sadly turned out to be the case.

This is a brutal setback for Beckham, who was looking like he was finally establishing a solid rapport with quarterback Baker Mayfield in his second season in Cleveland. Through six games, Beckham had a combined 391 yards and 4 touchdowns through the air and on the ground, helping Cleveland start the season 4-2 and place itself firmly in the playoff picture.

Beckham received well wishes from several great current and former NFL players, including Larry Fitzgerald, Deion Sanders, and Jamal Adams. Mayfield revealed the conversation he had with his receiver in the locker room at half time.

“I told [Odell] I love him and he told me to go be great,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield took Beckham’s words to heart, as he played phenomenally after a slow start to lead the Browns to a last-second win over the Bengals. Several Browns receivers and tight ends stepped up in Beckham’s absence, including rookie tight Harrison Bryant, who had two touchdowns in the winning performance.

The Browns face the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday and hope to continue their strong start to the season despite not having their best receiver.