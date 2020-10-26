Odell Beckham Jr. injury update: Browns receiver has torn ACL, out for 2020 season

Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is out for the season with a torn ACL, per ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Anderson reported that she had received a text from Beckham on Monday, with the Cleveland WR revealing he had a torn ACL and would be out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Odell Beckham Jr just text me that his ACL is torn and that his season is over. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 26, 2020

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns feared that Beckham had suffered a serious injury, but didn’t have any concrete diagnosis following Sunday’s game. Beckham’s MRI subsequently revealed a torn ACL. The Browns would go on to win their matchup, 37-30.

Beckham was injured while trying to make a tackle on an interception return in the first quarter of the Cleveland-Cincinnati matchup, coming up limping and heading immediately to the locker room after the attempted tackle.

Baker Mayfield gets picked off on his first pass of the game for the 2nd week in a row Odell Beckham Jr. limped to the locker room trying to make the tackle pic.twitter.com/2uSa81w2je — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) October 25, 2020

The Browns initially announced he would be questionable to return with a knee injury, but later ruled him out of the game.

Entering Sunday’s game, Beckham had just 319 yards on the season through six games, and three touchdowns to go along with it.