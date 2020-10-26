NXP Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3 By .com

© . NXP Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3
.com – NXP (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
NXP announced earnings per share of $-0.08 on revenue of $2.27B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $2.23B.
NXP shares are up 6.03% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.04% from its 52 week high of $145.15 set on October 9. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 26.6% from the start of the year.
NXP shares gained 3.05% in after-hours trade following the report.
NXP follows other major Technology sector earnings this month
NXP’s report follows an earnings beat by Taiwan Semiconductor on October 14, who reported EPS of $0.92 on revenue of $12.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.84 on revenue of $11.84B.
Intel had matched expectations on Thursday with third quarter EPS of $1.11 on revenue of $18.33B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.11 on revenue of $18.24B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting .com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.