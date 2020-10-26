NXP Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3 By .com

© . NXP Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3



.com – NXP (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

NXP announced earnings per share of $-0.08 on revenue of $2.27B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $2.23B.

NXP shares are up 6.03% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.04% from its 52 week high of $145.15 set on October 9. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 26.6% from the start of the year.

NXP shares gained 3.05% in after-hours trade following the report.

NXP follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

NXP’s report follows an earnings beat by Taiwan Semiconductor on October 14, who reported EPS of $0.92 on revenue of $12.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.84 on revenue of $11.84B.

Intel had matched expectations on Thursday with third quarter EPS of $1.11 on revenue of $18.33B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.11 on revenue of $18.24B.

