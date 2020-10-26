NRL news, Viliame Kikau ‘tried too hard’ in grand final disappointment

Panthers powerhouse Viliame Kikau was a misfiring mess in the Panthers’ grand final loss to the Storm on Sunday evening, but it wasn’t for lack of effort.

Coach Ivan Cleary would have been hoping the star backrower’s return would have been a huge shot in the arm for his forward pack after Kikau was sidelined for the preliminary finals through suspension.

Instead, the ever-threatening 25-year-old unraveled in a slew of on-field errors and penalties caused by a severe bout of finals nerves.

Rugby league legend Peter Sterling insisted Kikau’s disappointment could be put down to a desire to over-achieve on grand final day as he repeatedly looked to force the play when restraint was needed.

Viliame Kikau is comforted by Josh Mansour. (Getty)

“I thought he tried too hard,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap. “It’s hard to be critical of that kind of quality in any individual playing but, there was a lot of dropped balls.

“The pass off the ground, under 12’s know that once your ball carrying arm hits the ground that’s a rugby union play. You just can’t do that.

“So, there were some silly errors in there but all of it on the back of trying too hard and that nullified his potency.

“Obviously, coming back into the side after being suspended the week previous, he was looking to lift the team but in the end he probably didn’t have the impact in the game Melbourne were looking for.”

Cleary reacts to ‘disappointing’ NRL grand final loss

Ending the match with 133 running metres and seven tackle busts, the second rower did look promising in spates.

But accompanying those numbers were four costly errors and two penalties conceded which put the Panthers on the back foot at crucial points.

Kikau was seen collapsed on his knees at fulltime as he fought back tears following the loss.