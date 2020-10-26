NRL news, Sydney Roosters release Kyle Flanagan as Bulldogs pounce on youngster: Rpeorts

The Sydney Roosters have reportedly released young halfback Kyle Flanagan after just a single season at the club.

The Australian reports that the Tricolours lodged papers with the NRL this morning which will effectively terminate Flanagan’s contract a year early.

Flanagan posted on his Instagram, saying, “Shocked and disappointed. I want to thank everyone involved with my time at the Roosters. A rollercoaster year but full of memories I’ll remember forever”.

The 22-year-old joined Trent Robinson’s back-to-back former premiers ahead of the 2020 season, touted as a future replacement for veteran playmaker Cooper Cronk.

Just weeks ago, Flanagan felt the heat of the NRL microscope when he was harshly blamed for a finals loss against the Raiders that ended the Roosters’ dreams of a premiership three-peat.

Off the back of the loss, the Bondi club reportedly embarked on a season review including a tough look at their roster and Flanagan’s place in it.

Roosters halfback Kyle Flanagan (C) during his side’s season-ending finals loss to Canberra. (Getty)

It now appears that he is out the door, with the Bulldogs reportedly set to snap up the youngster on a three-year deal.

It comes as The Daily Telegraph reports that Flanagan has put pen to paper with Trent Barrett’s Bulldogs after his former club Cronulla failed to match a reported million-dollar deal from Canterbury.