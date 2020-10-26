NRL news, Billy Slater backs Ryan Papenhuyzen for future leadership role at Storm

Storm legend Billy Slater has backed Ryan Papenhuyzen as a future leader at the club off the back of his Clive Churchill winning performance in Melbourne’s grand final victory over the Panthers.

A fringe player in Craig Bellamy’s side following his debut last season, Papenhuyzen turned in an outstanding 2020, which is set to include a State of Origin debut for Brad Fittler’s New South Wales side in November.

The Melbourne No.1 was outstanding in Sunday’s grand final and provided one of the highlights of the match with a breakaway try to put the Storm up 26-0.

Slater, who was spent time closely mentoring Papenhuyzen’s development to a top-tier fullback, was not only awed by the youngster’s performance but was taken aback by the maturity of his medal-winning speech, signaling big things in his future.

Ryan Papenhuyzen (Getty)

“If that’s not a captain’s speech, I’m not here,” Slater told WWOS Radio. “That is just leadership all over. He’s a humble young lad and hard working.

“What typifies him is that tap back in when Cleary went for touch on a penalty and he’s nearly landed in row four to hit back in. And he’s given his team the possession of the football. He just wants to be involved.

“He’s such an impressive young guy. I think he’s got leadership all over him in the future and he’s been rewarded with a spot in Brad Fittler’s 27-man squad in the NSW team. So well done, Paps.

“I see how hard guys like Ryan Papenhuyzen have worked to develop their game. When you have a small part of that and you help them as a person, I understand how rewarding coaching is. Because I’ve got a small taste of it with a few individuals but I can imagine how proud Craig Bellamy and Wayne Bennett and Mel Meninga, all these coaches who have brought players through, you get a real sense of reward for it.”

Papenhuyzen’s Big Game

The Storm youngster was overcome with emotion at the final siren, as he admitted to having “butterflies” in his first career Grand Final.

“I’m so emotional. Wow. The whole day was just the unknown. You don’t know whats going to happen. It’s the most butterflies I’ve ever had,” he told Nine after the match.

“We’ve done it so tough this year. Back home they’re doing it a lot tougher than we are. I’m so happy. We’re going to celebrate alright.

“That first half. that was the best defensive performance I’ve seen this year. Our first half definitely set the platform. It’s unbelievable.”