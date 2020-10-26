NRL grand final news, Craig Bellamy camera shows master coach’s emotional climax in grand final

Rumour has it, Craig Bellamy’s assistants called their mothers just to tell them they loved them after enduring one of the most sensational coach’s box tirades in rugby league history.

Such was the emotional journey of Bellamy’s grand final histrionics in the Storm’s premiership-winning clash against the Panthers on Sunday night – an 80-minute piece of dramatic art perhaps more gripping than the decider itself.

No stranger to the blow-up, Bellamy took his game to another level at ANZ Stadium in a performance that had it all from barking threats to hook players to wild gesticulations, and the pièce de résistance, booting a poor unsuspecting wheely chair across the room.

The earliest reports suggest Bellamy’s every word could be heard by journalists in the media box, who were separated by an entire room and a concrete wall, with 40,000 fans unable to drown out Bellyache’s booms.

Craig Bellamy was at his best in the coach’s box. (Nine) (Nine)

There have also been suggestions that the 61-year-old in fact burned more calories than Clive Churchill Medallist Ryan Pepenhuyzen, and that his cardiologist is not impressed.

Should you find the time, you’d be doing yourself a disservice not to go back and watch his 80-minute masterpiece. The most captivating moments perhaps coming when he ripped the headset off assistant coach Jason Ryles to scream down instructions to the sideline, not that he needed the help of modern amplification technologies.

Lucky for you, however, Wide World of Sports has condensed Bellamy’s finest moment, the tense closing minutes as Penrith threatened a comeback for the ages, into a neat video package for your viewing pleasure.

Watch as the veteran coach threatens to most likely kill Brandon Smith as he is sin-binned for a professional foul in the final minute of the match.

Or better yet, the fireworks when Nathan Cleary scores a try with four-seconds remaining.

You’ll laugh, you’ll cry – but let’s have a standing applause for Craig ‘The Bellyache’ Bellamy.

Ride the last six minutes of the NRL Grand Final with Craig Bellamy