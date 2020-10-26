NFL Week 7 grades from around the league

Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Bengals are now 1-12-1 in one-score games during Zac Taylor’s tenure. Taylor’s defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, received more help than his predecessors, with the usually frugal Bengals (1-5-1) signing several free agents to bolster the shaky unit. While they were without top corner William Jackson and D-linemen Sam Hubbard and D.J. Reader, the Bengals allowed Mayfield to go from being benched in Week 6 to completing 21 straight passes. Anarumo minimizing the roles of all-time sack leaders Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins is curious, and the first-time DC must be considered on the hot seat entering the midseason stretch.

BENGALS GRADE: C | NEXT: vs. Titans (Sun.)