Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit Pilot Review

They had me at Anya Taylor-Joy.

Ever since I watched Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone as a wee babe, I’ve had an obsession with chess. Can I play? Not at all. But am I still fascinated by this high-stakes game of boxes and mini figurines? Abso-friggin’-lutely.

So, when I found out that Netflix was releasing a show about this woman from the ’50s who was the bomb.com at chess, I was immediately intrigued.

HOWEVER, when I found out that the series starred Emma‘s Anya Taylor-Joy and Nanny McPhee‘s Thomas Brodie-Sangster, I knew I had to watch this show posthaste.


©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Without further ado, here are my thoughts on the pilot of TQG:

Before we jump in, here’s the synopsis that Netflix gives for The Queen’s Gambit:

1.

OK, I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that chasing pills with a nip of alcohol is NOT a good idea:


Netflix

That being said, color ya girl INTRIGUED!

2.

Oh, no. Unnamed red-headed female is an orphan. Sad!


Netflix

Update: Her name is Elizabeth.

3.

I’m REEEAAALLLYYYYY hoping this orphanage lady doesn’t turn out to be a trash human:

4.

OH NO! Those are the pills she took in the beginning. I knew not to trust this lady:


5.

OMG, Beth’s mom def killed herself:


7.

AHH, so the drugs help her see the chess board. I see where this is going…:


8.

Name a more iconic duo:


Netflix

Like, when I was her age, I barely knew how to play checkers.

9.

“Don’t do it, girl. It’s not worth it.” “I’m not gon’ do it, girl. I’m just thinking about it.”

10.

If I had a nickel…:

11.

WINNER WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER!


Sony Pictures / Netflix

Side note, at the end of this pilot, am I gonna know how to play chess? Methinks so!

12.

Nine-year-old chess prodigy. #TeamBeth!!


Netflix

I stg, if they kill Beth’s mentor, Imma riot.

14.

The look of utter disdain on this child’s face:


Netflix

Beth was like, “I’d much rather have the money.”

15.

TWO GAMES AT ONCE!! BALLER X 2!!


Netflix

She literally plays the rest of the game without looking at the chess board. HER MIND! WE MUST LEARN FROM HER!

16.

IF THIS WOMAN COMES FOR BETH AND MR. SHAIBEL’S MENTORSHIP, IMMA FLIP A TABLE!

17.

Ah, yes. The state finally made it illegal to pump kids with tranquilizers, and now they’s tweakin’ for the goods!


Netflix

THIS. IS. WHY. YOU. DON’T. GIVE. KIDS. DRUGS.

18.

OK, I don’t like that Jolene gave her drugs, but I’d be lying if I said that the sentiment didn’t pull at my heartstrings:


Netflix

I don’t blame the children! I blame the system!

19.

My girl Beth is about to SCHOOL these boys! Today’s lesson? Chess, BITCH!

20.

Beth is a savage:


Netflix

Spoiler alert: She wiped the floor with these boys.

21.

Beth, honey, those aren’t Tic Tacs:


Netflix

Spoiler alert: She overdosed.


Good golly, miss Molly! To say I’m hooked is an understatement. Needless to say, I will be watching Episode 2, and NOT just for Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

