Nene Leakes Speaks On The Rumored Comment From Tyra Banks About Not Having Women From The Housewives Franchise On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Recently Tyra Banks made headlines for an alleged comment about her not wanting women from the Real Housewives franchise appearing on “Dancing With The Stars.” A rep for Tyra later spoke out and denied that Tyra made the comment. However, that did not stop Nene Leakes from commenting on the matter despite her being unsure if Tyra said it or not.

Last week Tyra’s publicist Elana Rose spoke with Page Six and denied that Tyra made the comment and said, “This is 100 percent untrue. She’s a huge fan of the ‘Housewives’ and everyone knows Tyra is a businesswoman first. As a businesswoman, why would she say anything against the ‘Housewives’? She has nothing to do with casting.”

Now that it has been established that Nene won’t be back for the upcoming season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she introduced her new show “The Read Session,” and gave her fans a taste of what they can expect from the show as she had four friends join her to talk about different topics.

One of the topics discussed was the rumored comment from Tyra.

Nene said, “Tyra I thought you and I were cool girl. I was on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ before you was.”

Nene’s co-hosts/ friends all chimed in on the situation and mentioned that Tyra spoke out and said that she never said the comment. However, one friend did say that he believes that Tyra said it within her team, and once her team got a hold of the comment they put it out.

They continued to discuss the benefits of having the ladies from the housewives franchise appearing on the show because people are always talking about them.

“I don’t know if she said it or not for sure, for sure, for sure, but just in case you did, we just wanted to touch on that,” said Nene.

As previously reported, Tyra was named the first black woman to actually host “DWTS.”

Check out what Nene had to say below:

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #NeneLeakes and a few of her friends that will appear on her new show commented on the reports that #TyraBanks said she didn’t want any housewives on #DWTS. We cannot confirm if Tyra actually said it, and Nene also said she isn’t sure if Tyra actually said it, but just in case she did that’s her response. (SWIPE)—(: @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 26, 2020 at 7:53am PDT

