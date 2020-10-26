NBA Youngboy Investigated Over Accusation of Beatdown Taking Place in Texas Studio’s Garage

Facebook

The ‘Bandit’ hitmaker, who is also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, was said to have been told by his manager to release his alleged victim during a FaceTime call to avoid any more legal trouble.

Rapper NBA YoungBoy is reportedly under investigation over an alleged assault.

The “Bandit” hitmaker, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and his crew are accused of beating a man in the garage of a recording studio in Katy, Texas.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a man and his girlfriend headed to the studio to work with the rapper on 5 October. However, when they arrived, security allegedly told them that no women were allowed in the studio. The woman left and the man went into the garage at the studio, where – he claims – YoungBoy and his crew put a bag over his head and proceeded to kick, punch and pistol-whip him.

The insider told the outlet that the victim caught a glimpse of YoungBoy when the bag was taken off his head, at which point he also saw a bodybag. When he asked why it was there, the group allegedly replied that they were going to put him in it.

NBA YoungBoy is then alleged to have FaceTimed his manager to tell him, “I got him here.” Apparently, the manager told the rapper to release the man because he didn’t need to wrap himself up in any more legal trouble.

The man was then dropped off in front of his house, at which point his mother and girlfriend decided to drive him to the hospital.

The alleged victim suffered cuts and abrasions on his face and legs, but no life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into what motivated the alleged incident is still ongoing, but no arrests have been made as yet. A representative for NBA YoungBoy has yet to respond to the allegations.

The claims come less than a month after the 20-year-old, real name Kentrell Gaulden, was booked on three separate drug possession and manufacturing/distributing charges.