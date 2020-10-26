Monique Samuels Fears Getting Arrested After Candiace Dillard Presses Charges

Instagram



Fans of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” will be given more insights into the drama between Monique Samuels and her co-star Candiace Dillard following their brutal fight. In a preview for next week’s episode of the Bravo reality show series, Monique can be seen reacting to her former friend pressing charges against her.

She seems to be nervous that she might end in the jail now that Candiace took legal action. “If the judge believes your story and never heard mine, I could be arrested in front of my kids,” she says in the teaser.

Monique, however, won’t let that happen as later in the clip she hints that she has also filed a counterclaim against Candiace. “If you’re going to come after me, I have no choice but to come after you,” Monique reveals in a confessional. Candiace may catch wind of the move as she can be seen crying and saying, “That rusty a** b***h.”

Monique and Candiace pressed charges and accused each other of second-degree assault with lawsuits that were filed in the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland back in November. However, later in December, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office informed lawyers for the co-stars that they would not be pursuing their ongoing cross complaints.

In a previous episode, “RHOP” stars were shocked to find out that Candiace pressed charges against Monique following the brawl. When Candiace said that she planned to put Monique in jail, Gizelle responded, “That’s a lot.” Robyn Dixon echoed the sentiment, saying, “I would hate for her to go to jail.”

Meanwhile, Karen Huger revealed to the other Housewives that she reached out to Monique following the fight. She told them that Monique seemed to regret acting violently at the time and that Monique told her that Candiace “didn’t deserve that.”