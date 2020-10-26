Mike Tyson Presses Boosie Badazz Over Zaya Wade Comments

Boosie Badazz recently sat down with former boxing champ Mike Tyson for an episode of his podcast, Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, where he pressed the rapper over recent he made months ago about Zaya Wade.

“Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and by disrespecting them it furthers yourself from being a homosexual? I’m thinking you may like homosexuals,” Tyson asked Boosie.

“No, I’m straight as an arrow,” Boosie responded.

“If you’re straight then why do you offend people?” Tyson continued.

“I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it’s a child. That’s why I really got offended, you know. If it was a motherf*cking 19-year-old, 18-year-old, grown person, I probably wouldn’t have, I know I wouldn’t have said anything,” he explained.

“I just felt like that’s a child. A child at 12 can’t make that decision,” he continued. “That’s just how I feel, and certain things I talk about, I just felt like that was going too far. You calling him a ‘her,’ that’s going too far. At 12 years old.”

“I agree with you 100 percent, me, I agree with you right, but check this out. Who the f*ck am I to say anything? What I think don’t mean a motherf*cking thing,” Tyson shared.