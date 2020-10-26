Home Entertainment Mike Tyson Presses Boosie Badazz Over Zaya Wade Comments

Boosie Badazz recently sat down with former boxing champ Mike Tyson for an episode of his podcast, Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, where he pressed the rapper over recent he made months ago about Zaya Wade.

“Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and by disrespecting them it furthers yourself from being a homosexual? I’m thinking you may like homosexuals,” Tyson asked Boosie.

“No, I’m straight as an arrow,” Boosie responded.

