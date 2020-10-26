Michael B. Jordan Reflects On New Pressure As Hollywood “Gatekeeper”

Michael B. Jordan Reveals the Biggest Risk of His Career

Michael B. Jordan is fully embracing his role as a leader in Hollywood—and all the responsibility that comes with it.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the latest issue of Wonderland magazine, the Black Panther star feels like he has “made it” as a gatekeeper in Hollywood and wants to use his platform to uplift the next generation.

He reflected on some of the heavy duty pressure that comes along with being a trailblazer when speaking with the publication this month.

Jordan said, “I feel like we’re often looked at as gatekeepers now, right? Like we ‘made it’ and we’re here.”

The 33-year-old continued, “And now it’s like, as gatekeepers, the responsibility we have to usher in some kind of change when it comes to producing films and the stories that we’re telling, how we’re putting on for the culture, giving opportunities to others that we might not have had, holding brands and partners accountable for being progressive.”

He said this year has been “revealing and enlightening” about his influence in Hollywood and how he’s able to “thrive” by using his platform to “push things further along” even more.