Melania Trump Sparks Body Double Theory After Being Seen Smiling With Donald Trump

WENN

People on Twitter speculate that the woman in a newly-released picture of the couple is a ‘fake Melania’ as actress Meredith Salenger writes, ‘Holy s**t this is an obvious one. Do we just let that s**t slide?’

Melania Trump has been known for her apparent cold appearance in almost all pictures during public engagement with president husband Donald Trump. So, when she flashed a big smile during her recent appearance with POTUS, fans were raising their eyebrows at such character development.

In a newly-surfaced picture, Trump and FLOTUS were photographed getting off of the Marine One helicopter to board Air Force One last week as they were making way to Nashville for the final presidential debate. Donald wore a suit, while the First Lady looked fashionable in a sleeveless black dress and sunglasses.

Donald was pictured waving at onlookers. Melania, meanwhile, traded her stoic expression for a smiling face. Also greeting people who welcomed them, the 50-year-old blonde beauty waved her hands and smiled at the onlookers.

The picture, however, made people think that it wasn’t the real Melania who accompanied Donald that day. “I like a president who doesn’t have to hire a First Lady stand-in,” one Twitter user wrote along with #FakeMelania. Actress Meredith Salenger also believed the theory, tweeting, “Holy s**t this is an obvious one. Do we just let that s**t slide?”

It was her response to writer/director Zack Bornstein’s tweet that read, “The only thing I’ll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won’t notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy.”

“Folks, there is a body double running around for Melania. Know how I know? She’s smiling,” another Twitter user cheekily tweeted, posting a comparation picture between Melania’s teeth in the helicopter photo to in a previous photo. “Notice the two front teeth. Melania’s are more squared…THAT AIN’T HER in the other photo. #FakeMelania.”