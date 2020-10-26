Mastering this soft skill can boost your career opportunities

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. While Postmedia may collect a commission on sales through the links on this page, we are not being paid by the brands mentioned.

Today’s job market is highly competitive. A candidate has to make themselves as marketable as possible, and becoming bilingual could be the edge you need. According to Monster, knowing a second language—particularly an official language—can increase your chances of securing employment.

You have probably tried learning a new language before and found it too difficult, but, as with all technology, things have evolved. The team behind Memrise Language Learning identified that learning and language adoption is an individual process and built the app around that idea.