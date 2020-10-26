MASSACRE At Dallas Strip Club: Gunman Kills 3 … Shooting Livestreamed On IG!

Last night, a massacre occurred inside of Dallas, Texas most popular strip club, Ace Of Diamonds. confirmed that the shooting at a club early Sunday left three people dead.

Police told that they responded to the shooting at the Aces Dance Club at at around 2:30 a.m. Arriving officers found three men who had been shot.

According to officers, one of the shooting victims died at the scene while the other two were pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

The victims were later identified as 26-year-old Darryl Wayne Nellums, Jr., 27-year-old Demarion Marquis Glasco and 29-year-old Tavion Ellis Rice.

There are currently no suspects in custody as police continue to investigate, but according to social media reports, the shooting was allegedly sparked by an argument over a man wearing a COVID-protection mask inside the club.

