MASSACRE At Dallas Strip Club: Gunman Kills 3 … Shooting Livestreamed On IG!

Bradley Lamb
Last night, a massacre occurred inside of Dallas, Texas most popular strip club, Ace Of Diamonds. confirmed that the shooting at a club early Sunday left three people dead.

HERE’S A LINK TO THE AFTERMATH OF THE SHOOTING – WARNING SHOWS DECEASED

Police told that they responded to the shooting at the Aces Dance Club at at around 2:30 a.m. Arriving officers found three men who had been shot.

