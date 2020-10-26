Marlon Wayans Explains Why He Never Hired Tiffany Haddish

Marlon Wayans finally explained to Tiffany Haddish why she never made it past the audition process when it came to their movie.

Tiffany pressed Marlon when he appeared on her guest-hosting spot on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I know we friends and I know you love me. I love you,” she said. “You have helped me in so many different aspects in life, gave me some great advice. But this what I want to know. I have auditioned for so many of your movies, your family. Why do I never get cast?”

“Me and my family always say you’re funny,” Marlon responded. “As producers, you hire and cast people. You were always funny, but you were always on 10. And sometimes you just be inappropriate. It’s like a love scene, and you want to sit on the actor’s lap and fart. And it’s like ‘no Tiffany,’ it’s not for this scene.’ So, it was maturation that [had to] hit you.

“It’s like, for me even, right now I feel like I’m ready. I’ve been preparing 30 years for what’s happening to me now,” he went on. “It all happens to you at a certain time when maturity and that stardom hits you. Never nothin’ personal. We love you. Always thought you was funny. Me and my family, we proud of you.”