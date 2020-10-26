Marlon Wayans Explains Why He Never Hired Tiffany Haddish

Marlon Wayans finally explained to Tiffany Haddish why she never made it past the audition process when it came to their movie.

Tiffany pressed Marlon when he appeared on her guest-hosting spot on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I know we friends and I know you love me. I love you,” she said. “You have helped me in so many different aspects in life, gave me some great advice. But this what I want to know. I have auditioned for so many of your movies, your family. Why do I never get cast?”

