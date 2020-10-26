Margot: Stealing home ‘100 percent my decision’

To Margot’s credit, the throw was incredibly close, as he almost made it home safe before he was tagged out by catcher Austin Barnes. In fact, it was so close, Margot suggested that perhaps the Rays should have challenged him being called out.

“I thought I was really close,” Margot said. “I really didn’t know where they touched me. They didn’t challenge.”

The Rays ended up losing the game 4-2, giving the Dodgers a 3-2 series lead and putting them just one more win away from winning their first World Series since 1988. Meanwhile, the Rays will need to win two straight games in order to win their first World Series in franchise history. To pull that feat off, the team may need to take a few risks like Margot trying to steal home.