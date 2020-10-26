Malaika Arora shares a picture of the perfect breakfast

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. A nice breakfast early in the morning helps you kickstart your body’s metabolism and gives you a pump of energy to start off your day.

Malaika Arora certainly is a believer of the saying and her latest social media post was proof of the same. The actress shared a picture of her breakfast which included boiled eggs, dragonfruit, porridge, some orange juice and a cup of black coffee. Take a look at her post below.

Well, she sure knows how to do breakfast right, isn’t it?