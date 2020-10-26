Madhuri Dixit prepares an authentic Sabudana Khichdi

Throughout the lockdown, Madhuri Dixit Nene has been pretty active on social media. The actress has been sharing videos of her dance sessions and even taken up a keen interest in cooking.

The actress recently took to her YouTube page and shared a video where she’s seen cooking Sabudana Khichdi along with her husband Sriram Nene. She captioned the video as, “Hi guys! I’m back with another cooking video and today’s dish is sabudana khichdi. This dish always reminds me of my grandmother. Hope you guys enjoy this video and if you make this dish using this recipe, please tag me and comment down below! Don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to my channel and I’ll see you in my next video!”

Take a look at the video below.