Listen to three months of Amazon Music Unlimited absolutely free with this 3-month trial

You probably already have some kind of Amazon Echo device in your home, be it the Echo Dot, Echo Input, or even the full-sized Echo, and while chatting with Alexa is fun and all, if you don’t have an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, you’re seriously missing out on one of the best features the devices have to offer: music streaming.

Amazon usually offers just one free month for those looking to try out Music Unlimited, but right now new members can score three months of service absolutely free for a limited time. The deal is also available in the UK and is just one of many early Black Friday deals we’ll be seeing at Amazon as Black Friday draws closer.

Join for free! Free Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month Trial

Amazon Music Unlimited is a streaming service that’s accessible on tons of devices and features millions of songs that you can play on-demand or download to your device. It’s entirely ad-free, too. $0.00 $29.97 $30 off

Tens of millions of songs, exclusive Alexa voice features and programs, unlimited skips, and ad-free programming are just a few of Amazon Music Unlimited’s features. You can even download songs for offline listening. Best of all, the Amazon Music application is available to download on your computer, smartphone, tablet, and even some smart TVs so you can listen wherever, whenever.

The service is affordably priced at $7.99 monthly for Amazon Prime members or $9.99 for non-members, and at less than the price of a CD per month, you can listen to all the latest releases the day they come out, along with all your older favorites. It’s hardly a surprise that Amazon’s music service is gaining on Spotify and Apple Music.

Of course, after those three months, you’ll have to start paying the full monthly cost but you can also choose to cancel at any time beforehand to ensure you’re never charged if you decide the service isn’t right for you. Amazon makes it easy to cancel in your account settings too. Unfortunately, this offer isn’t available for previous or current subscribers.

Amazon also has a Single Device plan which could open access to the service on a single Echo or Fire TV device for $3.99 monthly. Today’s trial offer is for the Individual account, so you’d have to switch plans after it expires if you’re interested in the Single Device option.