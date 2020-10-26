Lily Allen Hints at Waiting for a Bit Before Having Kids With Husband David Harbour

WENN

The mother of two daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper, opens up in a new interview that expanding her family is definitely a plan, though she hints that she may have to wait.

“I think so,” the singer told The Sunday Times, “Especially now Marnie’s getting so big. It’s like, ‘No, my babies!’ ” However, Lily shared that she might need to hold off for a bit amid her mental health struggles.

“I’m in a really good place,” the “Somewhere Only We Know” singer claimed to the outlet. However, she added, “I don’t know if I’d mess with my hormones, at this particular point.” Despite that, she did “miss little terrors running around the house.”

Lily and David celebrated their Las Vegas wedding by dining on burgers and fries at a popular fast food joint back in September. The “Smile” hitmaker was reported to have tied the knot with the “Stranger Things” star at the famed Graceland Wedding Chapel on September 7.

Shortly after obtaining a marriage license, the happy couple confirmed the news by sharing snaps from their big day online. In the picture, the lovebirds were seen smiling at one another while standing on a sidewalk. The bride wore a stylish, cream double-breasted Dior dress and a veil, while the groom opted for a black suit, white shirt and dark tie.

David also shared some pictures on his own page. Alongside them, he wrote, “In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic. Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”