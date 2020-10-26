Lightlife® and Late-Night TV Host Lilly Singh Partner to Help People Make a ‘Clean Break’

Article content continued

“I can’t wait to see what people want to make a clean break from in their day-to-day lives,” said Singh. “I know for me personally, I’d like to make a clean break from family Zoom trivia nights, doom-scrolling, and of course, unrecognizable, hard-to-pronounce ingredients in my food.”

‘Make a Clean Break with Lilly Singh’ is an extension of Lightlife’s recent commitment to cleaning up its product portfolio by using fewer and more recognizable ingredients. Based on a recent survey, more than four in five consumers (86%) say it’s important to be able to recognize all the ingredients in a plant-based burger patty, a need that was unmet by the plant-based protein category.1 The Lightlife Plant-Based Burger is made from just 11 ingredients, compared to leading plant-based protein competitors that have between 18 and 20 ingredients and include unrecognizable additives like synthetically-produced soy leghemoglobin.

“Lightlife believes the future of plant-based protein is cleaner, but we also want to support people in building a more balanced lifestyle by encouraging them to cut out things that do not bring them the confidence or joy to live their best life,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods. “We’re excited to partner with Lilly because like Lightlife, she believes in enjoying simple, delicious food.”

In addition to the Instagram activation, Singh has shared her favorite recipe for Shepherd’s Pie using Lightlife Plant-Based Ground. To try Lightlife yourself and recreate one of your own favorite recipes, visit lightlife.com/recipes.