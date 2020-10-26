LeAnn Rimes Talks “Freeing” Coyote Ugly Role 20 Years Later

“It’s kind of crazy to step back and think, like, I was 17 dancing on a bar,” LeAnn said, noting that even if she looked like she knew what she was doing, it was “totally put on.”

“Seventeen, you’re still awkward,” she added. “Well, most of us are. I was. I mean, I remember them giving me chicken cutlets, like, to put in your bra, because they wanted your boobs like up to here…that was my first, you know, real intro to like, ‘Hi, you’re going to be sexualized from here on out.'”

Up until then, LeAnn explained that she had been known as “the little girl with the big voice.”