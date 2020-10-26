Kim Kardashian Proves 40 Is the New 20 With Insanely Hot Bikini Pics

Forty and fabulous.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share sizzling bikini pics days after her 40th birthday. The KKW Beauty boss looked just stunning as she posed in a tan bikini while wading in crystal clear water.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, “This is 40!”

Unsurprisingly, Kim’s loved ones rallied around this post following her milestone birthday.

Kendall Jenner responded to the snap, “sure is!”

And BFF Jonathan Cheban (AKA Foodgod) said 40 “looks better than 39!”

The SKIMS mogul has certainly felt the love this year. Last week, E! aired a special KUWTK episode in honor of Kim’s birthday.

In the episode, viewers watched as Kris Jenner and her brood threw Kim a sweet surprise birthday bash. Following the episode’s airing, Kim explained why the party was “so special in [her] heart.”

She wrote on Instagram, “You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party.”