Khloe Kardashian ‘Very Happy’ To Be Back w/ Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is officially back with Tristan Thompson and is “very happy” to be reunited with her baby daddy.

“They are together and very happy,” a source told E! News. “She’s very happy that he’s around and that things have been going as well as they have.”

“Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her. He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he’s slowly finding his way back in,” the insider continued.

The pair split after it was revealed that he shared a kiss with Khloe’s younger sister Kylie’s then bestie, Jordyn Woods. He was also caught cheating on her while she was pregnant with their daughter.

“Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up. Khloé is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him,” says the source.

Y’all believe he has changed?