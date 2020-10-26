Khloe Kardashian ‘Very Happy’ To Be Back w/ Tristan Thompson

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Khloe Kardashian is officially back with Tristan Thompson and is “very happy” to be reunited with her baby daddy.

“They are together and very happy,” a source told E! News. “She’s very happy that he’s around and that things have been going as well as they have.”

“Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her. He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he’s slowly finding his way back in,” the insider continued.

