Kelly Ripa Posted Mark Consuelos’s Bulge

Kelly Ripa, an ally to us all.
Professional Mark Consuelos thirst-trap-photo-taker, Kelly Ripa, is back in the news again.
This time it’s for a photo she *casually* posted in a carousel of family Halloween pictures.
After nine photos of witches and goblins and shit, Kelly dropped this picture of Mark:
The comments are, to say it lightly, aggressive.
“Saved the best for last!”
And the simple: “Mark had some tight pants on there!”
Horny suburban woman (and me) really turned out for this one!
And now Mark has weighed in:
And Kelly begged to differ:
Shadows? This detective says otherwise.
Anyway, keep up the great work Kelly!
