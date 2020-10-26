Kelly Ripa Posted Mark Consuelos’s Bulge

Kelly Ripa, an ally to us all.

Professional Mark Consuelos thirst-trap-photo-taker, Kelly Ripa, is back in the news again.

This time it’s for a photo she *casually* posted in a carousel of family Halloween pictures.

After nine photos of witches and goblins and shit, Kelly dropped this picture of Mark:

The comments are, to say it lightly, aggressive.

“Saved the best for last!”

And the simple: “Mark had some tight pants on there!”

Horny suburban woman (and me) really turned out for this one!

And now Mark has weighed in:

And Kelly begged to differ:

Shadows? This detective says otherwise.


Philippe Turpin / Getty Images

Anyway, keep up the great work Kelly!

