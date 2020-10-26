Kelly Ripa Furious With Ryan Seacrest? Sources Say She Is Over Ryan Spreading Himself Too Thin

Live with Kelly and Ryan Turned into just Live with Kelly Ripa after Ryan Seacrest had to take a two-day absence. Although the host returned on Wednesday, sources say that she is over Ryan spreading himself too thin.

After Seacrest was not able to film the Live show on Monday and Tuesday, rumors ran rampant that he must be suffering from Coronavirus.

Michael Strahan Opens Up About Kelly Ripa And His Replacement On ‘Live’ Ryan Seacrest »

Upon his return, he assured Ripa and fans that he was COVID negative. However, the problem lies within why he had to take the two days off to get the all-clear.

Apparently, Ryan not only had to tape his radio show but he also had to appear for the American Idol taping. Even though the jobs didn’t overlap, he was allegedly unable to come to the show until he got his results back.

Kelly Ripa Admits To Cutting Her Hair With Kitchen Scissors And Opens Up About Her Grey Hair During Quarantine! »

This also doesn’t make sense to viewers considering that most shows are testing on site and filming within the hour once the tests come back negative.

Sources told OK! Magazine that the real problem was Kelly was upset at Ryan’s overwhelming schedule. They went on to say Ryan’s camp offered to have him film from home. This was something that Ripa felt had no purpose.

Kelly Ripa Shares Cute Mom Esther Pic For Easter Amid Michael Strahan’s Replacement Chatter »

Instead, insiders claimed that she wanted to prove that she could pull just as many viewers if not more — which was reflected in the ratings from the shows she taped during Ryan’s absence.

This was a power move from Ripa according to some.

‘There was no Idol when Ryan signed on to co-host. Kelly felt like it was just like [her former co-host] Michael Strahan, who would leave her for football every weekend, and then he took the Good Morning America job. Kelly was very clear with Ryan that she wanted someone who was fully committed to the show and was not going to waltz in and out for an hour each day. It was basically a warning and her way of making it clear to network executives and Ryan that she is the draw.’

What do you think about this report?

Advertisement



Post Views:

0