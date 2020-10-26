Kayla Nicole Jones Weighs In On The Birkin Bag Debate: “Now Is Not The Time To Stunt”

Our weekend was flooded with conversation about one of the most coveted purses to date–the infamous Birkin bag! Y’all have seen some of your favs be gifted the bags that range from the cost of a Hyundai to the price of a mansion, but Kayla Nicole Jones is not sure that a Birkin is the most important topic of discussion at this time.

The debate started after Saweetie suggested that a man who is unable to pay his woman’s bills and buy her a Birkin bag needs to be kicked to the curb, and things spiraled from there. Kayla Nicole came through with a message calling for celebs to stop being insensitive about the pandemic, racial injustice issues, and the upcoming presidential election.

“The last thing the world needs right now is a bunch of entitled, loud and spoiled adults having rich people problems with Birkin debates,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “What are y’all in a hurry to prove to people you have more than already? It’s insensitive and idiotic how this brought everybody to the table but reality don’t.”

Kayla Nicole continues saying, “A greater debate would be ‘how can we help those who’ve helped us be able to thrive during a time like this? How can we provoke change in classism? How can we raise awareness for…?’”

“Too loud for the wrong reason. Now is not the time to stunt. Y’all flexing obvious wealth and opportunities a lot of people don’t get to be apart of but made you able to. So boastful but useless. It’s giving ‘I’m disconnected in all honesty and voted for Trump for tax reasons.’”

While many of y’all fav celebs have been speaking about the value of Birkin bags, and learning not to judge black people for living in luxury, others have called for the support our own community. Jim Jones, for example, suggested we advocate for more black purse designers rather than supporting Birkin so heavily.

