Kanye West: Oprah Told Me I Didn’t Want To Be President

Kanye West is claiming that Oprah Winfrey tried to talk him out of running for president… by telling him he didn’t want to run for president.

Kanye spoke about the 2015 VMA’s where he realized he wanted to run.

“I remember running into Oprah two days or one day after that, and she’s like you don’t want to be president,” Kanye he explained. “One of the things Oprah said is she said, ‘you got to bone up on your foreign affairs.’ I remember this, because it’s Oprah talking, so I’m gonna remember a lot of what the conversation was, but that’s the first thing she said was foreign affairs and foreign policies.”

The rapper also detailed his meltdown during his first official campaign even months back.

“People saw this clip of me crying and some people didn’t know what I was crying about. But I was crying about that there was a possible chance…that we — Kim and I —–didn’t make the family that we have today. That’s my most family friendly way to word that,” he said.

“The idea of [abortion] just tears me up inside, that I was a part of a culture that promotes this kind of thing,” he added.