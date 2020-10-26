Kanye West: I Believe My Calling Is To Be The Leader Of The Free World

Kanye West sat down for an interview recently, where he said that he believed his calling is to be the “leader of the free world.”

“Something that God put on my heart back in 2015. A few days before the MTV Awards, it hit me in the shower. And when I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself, all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy, I felt that spirit,” he told Joe Rogan during a recent episode of his podcast.

“When I saw Trump win, I was like see, you can win if you are coming from outside of politics,” he continued.

“I believe that my calling is to be the leader of the free world. If it’s in Gods plan that part of my path is to be the governor [of California] then thats fine but my calling is to be the leader of the free world. “