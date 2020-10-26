JT Reflects On Being Called “Black & Crunchy” By A Loved One: “I Had Insecurity Problems For A Minute”

Dark skinned black women have long been the target of harsh remarks about the color of their skin. Colorism is a very real issue within the black community, and JT opened up about a loved one of hers who hid their bias in the form of a joke about her complexion.

In a few tweets, JT remembers a person in her life who would joke about her skin color and insult her beauty by calling her “black and crunchy”. She gets candid and says that the comments did cause her to have insecurity issues, but not anymore!

“I can’t believe someone I laid with and thought was my friend before anything sat round b**ches and called me black and crunchy,” she tweeted. “When he say that to me I be thinking be joking but he really feel that way wow!

View this post on Instagram #JT opens up about her insecurities, but what we’re trynna figure out is… black and crunchy WHERE?! SWIPE to see JT giving all these girls a run for their coins, OKAY! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 26, 2020 at 6:17am PDT

JT continues saying that she has gotten over being insecure about the way that she looks, and is confident in her beauty and her pretty dark skin.

“I had insecurity issues for a minute but I know I’m that b**ch now! I know I’m pretty dark and all.”

Some of JT’s fans came to her defense, sending her words of encouragement and reminding her that the criticism she gets doesn’t matter as long as she loves herself.

“It’s so sad that females of brown complexion and darker really get criticized about their complexion. It’s sooo toxic,” one fan tweeted. “Notmalize all shades of brown being BEAUTIFUL. Expose all the colorist. It’s even more toxic when its somebody you know.”

Personally, we feel JT is beautiful and she is out here KILLIN IT! What do y’all think, Roomies?

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post JT Reflects On Being Called “Black & Crunchy” By A Loved One: “I Had Insecurity Problems For A Minute” appeared first on The Shade Room.