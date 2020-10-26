Josh Dunkley trade, Essendon to re-draft younger brother in reported deal

Essendon has reportedly told Josh Dunkley that it will re-draft his delisted younger brother Kyle in a bid to tempt the Bulldogs star into a trade move.

The Bombers’ audacious bid to tempt the 24-year-old star into a move to Tullamarine comes despite the Bulldogs being adamant that it will not deal the midfielder.

According to SEN’s Sam Edmund, the Bombers have offered Dunkley a lucrative deal which would see him net in the vicinity of $700,000 per season across four-to-five years.

Kyle Dunkley was delisted by Melbourne this season after being drafted in the 2019 mid-season draft.

Essendon is offering Josh Dunkley the chance to play alongside his younger brother next season (Getty)

The 20-year-old appeared in just five games for the Demons in the 2019 season, averaging 9.6 disposals per game, with one match coming against his brother’s Bulldogs.

Despite Essendon being “super confident” that Dunkley is interested in joining the club, a deal which satisfies the Bulldogs would be tough to broker, given Dunkley still has two years to run on a three-year contract extension signed last year.

“It’s not happening. He’s not going anywhere,” Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains told Seven News on Saturday ahead of the AFL Grand Final.

Essendon is expected to be active again during the trade period, with Adam Saad, Joe Daniher and Orazio Fantasia already requesting moves away from the club.