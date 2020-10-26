‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Expecting Baby No. 2 in Spring 2021

Instagram

The reality TV star reveals her due date as she excitedly announces on Instagram her soon-to-be expanding family with her second child with husband Chris Bucker.

Deena Cortese is set to become a mom again. When coming forward with news that she and her husband Chris Buckner are expecting their second child together, the “Jersey Shore” star revealed that their baby will arrive in Spring 2021.

The 33-year-old broke the happy news via Instagram on Sunday, October 25. Sharing several Halloween-themed pictures of her and her husband accompanied by their 21-month-old son Christoper John, she penned in the caption, “We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021.”

“Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I’m pregnant,” the reality star continued before adding a series of hashtags “#ismellachild”, “#cantscarememywifeispregnant” and “#Itsnotrickimgonnabeabigbrother”.

<br />

The pregnancy post was met with excitement by Deena’s “Jersey Shore” co-stars. One in particular was Sammi Giancola who raved, “Wonderful news! Congratulations guys.” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino chimed in, “Congratulations.” His wife Lauren Sorrentino, in the meantime, gushed, “yay!!! We’re so excited for you guys, another little meatball, love you.”

Deena’s pregnancy revelation came a week after speculations arose among fans that she might be pregnant. Her Instagram post that captured her wearing loose top while enjoying a family trip to Happy Day Farm prompted a fan to comment, “You look prego,” and another to ask, “Are u pregnant again cause ur glowing.” A third, meanwhile, assumed, “I think I see a baby bump.”

<br />

Deena and Chris tied the knot in October 2017. The married couple welcomed CJ in January 2019. Back in the beginning of 2020, the the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star revealed that their son was diagnosed with a foot deformity called metatarsus adductus.

The pregnant mom explained CJ’s medical condition via Instagram after Internet trolls criticized her for not putting shoes on the toddler. Admitting that the pair noticed their son’s health issue when he was 10 months old, she detailed that his “right foot has an extreme case and he literally can not get a shoe on .. that is why CJ isn’t in shoes and just socks and booties.”