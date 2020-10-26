Jeffree Star’s Ex Andre Marhold Caught Getting Cozy With Bobby Lytes at Flirty Dinner

Instagram

Has Andre Marhold moved on with another celebrity after breaking up with Jeffree Star? The basketball player sparked dating speculation anew after he was spotted cozying up to Bobby Lytes during a flirty dinner.

On Sunday, October 25, footage surfaced of the two getting cozy with each other while dining out together. An onlooker who took the video seemed to walk by the outdoor section of the restaurant where Andre and Bobby were sitting at a table with another male pal.

However, Andre and Bobby appeared to be all over each other as they only talked to each other. At one point, the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star put his hand on Andre’s face while Andre spoke close to the reality TV star.

The pair’s PDA session was interrupted when a guy, possibly a waitress at the restaurant, stopped by their table to talk to them.

This isn’t the first time, though, for Andre and Bobby to hang out together. The night before, the former was seen attending the latter’s birthday party, which footage has been widely shared on social media. In one clip shared by Bobby himself, the two were all smiles as he introduced and gushed about his guest Andre.

Social media users first became family with Andre after his relationship with YouTube star Jeffree Star was revealed in August. After many accused the beauty guru of faking their relationship to rebuild his image following his recent controversies, the two eventually broke up in late September, with Jeffree accusing his ex of stealing his stuff.

Andre denied the accusation and later claimed that he and Jeffree were never really dating because the latter paid him $10,000 to be his fake boyfriend. The athlete said one day Jeffree came to him offering him $70,000 to be his fake boyfriend because his career “was slowly dying” due to the racism scandal surrounding himself.

“At first, I didn’t want to accept his offer but he added 30k to it remind you I have a kid and I would do anything to him to make sure he is good,” he said in a now-deleted Instagram post. However, after some time, he wanted to end their fake relationship due to how he was treated by Jeffree.

“He would cuss me out, hit me, say racist things to me, he threatened to sue me if I spoke etc,” he said, making it clear that they never had sex. “I would never stoop that low nor have sex with a person who is racist and manipulative,” he added.