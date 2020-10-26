Jamie Lee Curtis Pens Heartfelt Message to Arnold Schwarzenegger Following Heart Surgery

WENN

The ‘Terminator’ star recently took to social media to share that he had a ‘new aortic valve’ implanted in his heart to help keep blood flowing in the correct direction through the heart.

Jamie Lee Curtis is offering some support for her longtime pal Arnold Schwarzenegger. After learning that he had just undergone a second heart surgery, the actress playing Helen Tasker in “True Lies” penned a heartfelt message for her former on-screen husband in her social media account.

Making use of Twitter on Saturday, October 24, the 61-year-old actress put out a throwback picture that captured them together on the set of the 1994 action movie. Sending her well wishes, she tweeted, “You have a big heart muscle @Schwarzenegger Heal and get back to helping the world one rep at a time!”

Jamie’s supportive message came just one day after Arnold informed his online devotees that he had a “new aortic valve” implanted in his heart. The “Terminator: Dark Fate” actor took to both Twitter and Instagram to share his condition following the medical procedure.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” the former California governor noted alongside a picture of him lying on his hospital bed. “I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!”

This was Arnold’s second heart operation. Back in March 2018, the ex-husband of Maria Shriver had to undergo an emergency open-heart surgery to replace a pulmonary valve which was originally replaced in 1997. At that time, his spokesman Daniel Ketchell revealed that the 73-year-old was born with a congenital heart defect.

As for Arnold and Jamie’s friendship, the two cherished their strong bond although they have not shared the screen in more than two decades. In July 2019, the on-screen couple reunited for the first time, and the actress shared a black-and-white photo of the pair.

“Together again for the first time. @schwarzenegger You still take my breath away! Older, wiser but still our essential selves,” Jamie wrote alongside the snap. “Learning, loving and laughing all the way! #harryandhelen #borisanddoris.”