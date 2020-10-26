Jamie Foxx Is in ‘Unbelievable’ Pain Due to Younger Sister’s Death at 36

Instagram

Even though DeonDra Dixon’s passing has ‘left a hole’ in the ‘Django Unchained’ star’s heart, he promises in his tribute post that he’ll ‘fill it with all of the memories that you gave me.’

Jamie Foxx and his family are in mourning. The actor took to Instagram on Monday, October 26 to confirm that his younger sister, DeonDra Dixon, has passed away at 36 years old, and he expressed how much her death has affected him emotionally.

Posting several photos of him and his sister together, Jamie began by saying that his “heart is shattered into a million pieces…” He added, “my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…”

Jamie then recalled the time when DeonDra starred in his “Blame It” music video with Chris Brown. “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show…,” the “Django Unchained” star penned. “even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money…”

Later in his heartbreaking tribute post, Jamie admitted he’s in “unbelievable” pain due to her passing, remembering all the memories they shared together that included the time when she became the ambassador for Global Down Syndrome Foundation and when she showed her dance moves at the Grammys. “Deondra you have left A hole in my heart…,” he said. “but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love…”

To conclude his lengthy post, Jamie asked his friends and fans to keep his family in their prayers.

Jamie had a close bond with DeonDra, who reportedly died on Monday, October 19. In a past magazine interview, the “Just Mercy” actor said he already adored his younger sister the moment he held her for the first time. “One thing people may not understand is that the person with special needs, the love that they give you is unfiltered,” he said at the time. “There is nothing in the way of them loving you and there is nothing in the way of them being upset with you either. You really get the true individual. It’s challenging, but it is moments like this that make it all work. She’s a superstar now.”