ITC delays decision on LG Chem, SK Innovation trade secret case By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
2/2

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul

2/2

WASHINGTON/SEOUL () – The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) on Monday delayed a decision on South Korea’s chemicals and electric vehicle battery maker LG Chem Ltd’s complaint its cross-town rival SK Innovation Co Ltd misappropriated electric vehicle battery trade secrets.

An adverse ruling by the ITC could lead to the import ban of SK Innovation’s batteries and necessary components, potentially causing setbacks for Volkswagen (DE:) and Ford Motor (NYSE:) as they move to build new electric vehicles.

The ITC delayed the target date for its decision to Dec. 10.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR