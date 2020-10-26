Seth Schiesel / Protocol:
Interview with Jason Rubin, Facebook’s VP of Play, on Facebook Gaming, the company’s battles with Apple, technical challenges of delivering cloud games, more — Facebook on Monday revealed a broad new cloud gaming strategy aimed at upending the lucrative and fast-growing mobile games ecosystem.
Interview with Jason Rubin, Facebook's VP of Play, on Facebook Gaming, the company's battles with Apple, technical challenges of delivering cloud games, more (Seth Schiesel/Protocol)
Seth Schiesel / Protocol: