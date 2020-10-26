ImpossibleTM Burger Debuts in Canadian Grocery Stores, Accelerating Retail and International Growth

Article content continued

Sobeys is the exclusive retailer of the Impossible Burger until February 2021, at which point the product will be available to purchase in all of Sobeys 1,500 family of stores across Canada.

The Impossible Burger cooks like ground beef from cows and can be easily included in any recipe that would otherwise call for ground meat. It will be sold in 340 gram packages, available for $11.99 CAD and found in the fresh and frozen aisles of Sobeys Inc. stores.

“We are proud to be the first national retailer to bring Impossible Foods to Canada,” said Paul MacLeod, Vice President, Merchandising at Sobeys Inc. “We are always looking to find innovative products to keep our assortment interesting and innovative for families across Canada and the Impossible Burger is a great-tasting choice for customers seeking plant-based meat.”

Just one month ago, Impossible Burger debuted in a dozen of Canada’s top restaurants. Today, Impossible Burger is available in more than 450 restaurants across the country, an incredible pace of growth for the company’s newest international market.

For the complete list of locations offering Impossible Burger, visit impossiblefoods.ca/hello-canada.

Tasting is believing

Named top plant-based burger by the New York Times and a favourite of Cook’s Illustrated, Impossible Burger rivals ground beef from cows for taste. It is kosher, halal and gluten-free certified. It’s nutritious and versatile in all ground beef recipes, including stews, chili, sauces, braises, minces, meatballs, meat pies or any other beefy menu item.